Sunny Leone admits she is willing to 'serve chai' to those working for her

Going towards the production side of films seems to have become a rather steady career shift that a number of actors turn towards. Recently it seems as though Sunny Leone is the next in line to take up this phase in her career.



Sunny revealed the news of her upcoming film, stating, “I’m right in the middle of a project which will go on floors this year. I’m excited. It doesn’t have a social message. It is a fiction; a psychological thriller.”

She further went on to say, “In Bollywood, unless you’re a Salman, Aamir or Shah Rukh (Khan) or one of those people making these huge films, a lot of films have to fit into a certain budget. If the budget is under my control and the story is also under my control, then I can never say that it was the producer or the director’s fault. I want to test that theory on my own.”

Speaking in regards of profit, she added, “We usually do see a turn of profit. That’s extremely exciting because we know exactly where we need to go and we have the right people in place. I have no ego. If I have to go and serve chai to somebody on my films’ sets, I would do it. For me, everyone is equal, until they show me that they are not a nice person. The production and the shooting of the film will be interesting.”

The star seems ready to take on the world of production with an iron-clad confidence but will also be pursuing some acting endeavors this year. Speaking in regards to her future plans, the star said, “There is one action project, one drama and there is also one father-daughter story. So there is a variety of work coming my way both in films and web projects and you can enter different spaces you want."