BTS vocalist Jin turns out be Brad Pitt fan

BTS vocalist Jin has recently revealed his interest to collaborate with the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor Brad Pitt in a post-Grammys interview.

After a memorable performance at the Grammys, BTS went ahead for a live interview with iHeart Radio.

The K-pop band which includes J-Hope, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, V and Suga, candidly revealed about their wishful collaborations in future after they took a quiz during the interview.

During the interview, the band was asked about who would they want to collaborate with in future.

While different names popped up like Ariana Grande and Post Malone, Jin took a totally different line leaving everyone surprised.

The BTS vocalist said he would like to collaborate with the Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt.