Sejal Sharma’s mother opens up about daughter’s depression reports

Indian TV star Sejal Sharma’s mother Amar Ujala has spoken up and dismissed reports that her daughter was suffering from depression.



The Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actress had committed suicide last week and there were claims she was suffering from depression after her drama abruptly ended in August 2019 after which she was looking for more work.

Sejal, who was best known for her character of Simmi Khosla in drama Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, was looking for work but had failed to find it, according to claims.

Days after Sejal’s suicide, her mother Amar Ujala said “Sejal was not depressed as she had got a lead role recently.”

Earlier, Sejal’s co-star in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji Jasmin Bhasin said Sejal’s death was shocking and no one had any idea why she committed suicide.

The co-star went on to say Sejal, who was an ambitious lady, wanted to do well for her family and she never showed any sign of depression.