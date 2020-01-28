Saif Ali Khan despite his 'irresponsible 20s' has never felt like an 'absentee father'

Saif Ali Khan apart from being a stunner on silver screens has also frequently proven to be a doting parent to his kids Sara, Ibrahim and Taimur Ali Khan.

As his upcoming venture Jawaani Jaaneman throws light on his womanizing character, the star was naturally asked whether he was the same in his own days of yore.

“I may not have been responsible at various times while in my 20s, but I’ve always been there and ready to do the best that I can do at that time for my kids. I have never felt like an absentee father,” he told Mumbai Mirror.

“The difference, I suppose, is that I’m a little more patient now, whereas when Sara and Ibrahim were young, I was trying to build my career,” he continued.

“Since I didn’t really know what I wanted, I was a bit more selfish when it came to giving them more time,” he said, adding: “I’m still a bit selfish with my time, but I’m more patient than I was.”