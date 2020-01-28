Dia Mirza breaks down in tears over Kobe Bryant's death

Dia Mirza broke down into tears on stage during a panel discussion over the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

The Sanju actor was in the middle of a panel discussion on climate change at a literature festival in Jaipur on Monday when she burst into tears.

Upon being asked about what made her emotional, she responded saying: “My day started really well yesterday. At around 3 (early morning) this news alert came on my phone for a very big player, NBA player who I followed for a while.”

Speaking of the helicopter crash — that led to the total causalities of nine people including the basketball ace and his 13-year old daughter Gianna Bryant — the Indian actor said: “His chopper crashing in California disturbed me. It really upset me. There are different things that upset us on different days, but we take care of ourselves. I was overwhelmed because my blood pressure was low.”

She later even refused to take a tissue to wipe her tears while saying: “Don't hold back from being an empath. Don't be afraid of shedding your tears. Feel it, feel the full extent of everything. It's good. It gives us strength. It does. And this is not a performance.”