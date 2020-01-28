Shah Rukh Khan ready for one more production titled ‘Jehaazi’

Shah Rukh Khan may be finally getting back in the game while he stays away from silver screens for quite some time.

The King of Bollywood is reported to be launching a film named Jehaazi under the banner of his production house Red Chillies Entertainment.

The megastar is currently on a hiatus but it seems like he is not willing to give the producer in him a break as he gears up for the production of a film called Jehaazi.

His production company Red Chillies Entertainment is working on the movie based on the story of the people of eastern Uttar Pradesh and western Bihar who migrated to West Indies to work in the sugar plantations in the early 19th century.

According to a source cited by Deccan Chronicle: “The working title of the film is Jahaazi, named after the common term for such workers — Girmitiyas or Jahaazis — as they used to land in large numbers in the Caribbean islands with a three or four-year term as bonded or indentured labour.”

“The film is a period film, as the first two ships landed at then British Guyana, now known as Guyana. The community, now known as Indo-Caribbeans, are now all-over West Indies with a majority of them in Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago. Interestingly, Shah Rukh is also the owner of Trinbago Knight Riders, which is why he could have got an idea to make the film,” it was added.

Red Chillies Entertainment was floated by Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan in 2003. It is one of the leading production houses of India with several hits under its banner including Main Hun Na, Om Shanti Om, Ra. One, Student of the Year.