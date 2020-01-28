Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor already planning their honeymoon?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt never fail to leave the spotlight with their endearing love and their charming chemistry.

As per the latest intel on the two, it has now been reported that the couple may be gearing up to tie the knot soon as their honeymoon plans are already in the works.

Fans have been anxious to hear wedding bells of Ranbir and Alia since they made their relationship official and rumors regarding the lovebirds getting hitched have been shooting up with each passing day.

According to a report by SpotboyE, the celebrity couple is now deciding on their honeymoon destination and is gazing upon places like Switzerland, Bahamas, Finland for their romantic, post-marriage getaway.