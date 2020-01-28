Kim Kardashian attends memorial for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna

LOS ANGELES: Kim Kardashian attended the midnight memorial service for NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year old daughter Gianna last night.



The famous TV personality joined the other stars at the service after Kobe, his daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed in the helicopter crash on Sunday.

39-year-old reality star, attended the memorial with her friend and TV personality Jonathan Cheban, as did Chance the Rapper, who performed alongside the Sunday Service Choir, which Kim’s husband Kanye West founded.

The star shared videos of the service on social media, showing singer Kirk Franklin asking ‘why do bad things happen to good people’.

She had also taken to Instagram a few hours before the service to share a photo of Kobe and Gianna. She wrote: "My heart is so heavy."

Khloe Kardashian, Kim’s younger sister, also mourned the tragic death of the basketball player. She tweeted: ‘This can’t be real, there’s no way!!! My heart hurts.’

In another tweet she had written, "please don’t let this be True. I’m shaking."





