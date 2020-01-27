Video: Sara Ali Khan proud of Kartik Aaryan for this stunt

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan picked up and carried her former girlfriend Sara Ali Khan in his arms during a latest photo shoot on Monday.



Bollywood starlets, who are on promotional spree of their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal, appeared on the sets of singing reality show — Indian Idol 11 — on Monday to promote the film.

Later, the couple poses for the photo shoot for the paparazzi waiting outside.

On the request of the photographers, Kartik Aaryan picked up co-star Sara Ali Khan and carried her in his arms.

Before the move, Sara Ali Khan was sure Kartik could not perform the stunt. Later, the Simmba actress was proud of him for picking her up in his arms.

Sara and Kartik will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal. The film will be released on Valentine’s Day.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor and Sara have announced to watch their movie together calling it their ‘date night’.