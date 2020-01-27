Akshay Kumar grabs the title of 'King of Versatility' after dropping new poster

Akshay Kumar has left fans elated after he unveiled the poster of his upcoming film Bachchan Pandey which showcases his intense avatar.

The Padman actor took to his social media to announce the news and details about his upcoming project. He dropped a poster of the film along with the caption: “Anytime @aamir_khan, we’re all friends here Presenting - new look, new release date. Coming on 22nd January, 2021. In and as #BachchanPandey! #SajidNadiadwala @farhad_samji @kritisanon."

In the poster Akshay can be seen in a close up look, donning a lungi and a red bandanna on his forehead with multiple gold chains around his neck. This new look of the Bollywood star has left fans in awe as he gives off some fierce vibes. Netizens are completely dazzled by his new avatar and have given him the new title of ‘King of Versatility.’

The release date of the film was moved earlier after it was having a box office clash with Amir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The film starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon as the leads, will now hit the silver screens on January 22, 2021.