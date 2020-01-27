Himesh Reshammiya opens up about getting trolled over ‘nasal voice’

Indian singer Himesh Reshammiya recently opened up about the criticism he had to face in the early days of his career.

The singer is known for giving the industry tons of chart-topping songs and remixes but the singer has now unveiled that he was affected by the trolls about his ‘nasal voice’.

In his recent interview with Pinkvilla, the 46-year-old actor and singer unveiled that initially he was bothered by the hate comments as he was pumping out songs that topped the charts, the moment they were released.

“In 2006, when they called me nasal… Every song of mine was a blockbuster, I had 50 blockbusters… I just got a little angry,” the singer stated.

The Tera Surroor crooner went on recalling his struggles as a songster and how one needs to cope up with the objections that come with stardom with lenience and patience.

He stated: “It cannot be that you become a superstar, you are getting all the attention and people don’t react if they don’t like something about you. They will react and you have to take it positively. That’s the only way. But of course, we are humans. Celebrities do get affected.”

On the front work, Himesh will be seen in the movie Happy Hardy And Heer, in which he is playing a double role. The film also stars Sonia Mann and is scheduled to hit theatres on January 31, 2020.