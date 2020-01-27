Sunny Leone's secret mantra to life can change your life for the better

Sunny Leone is considered one of the hottest stars in all of Bollywood as her charisma and talent is jaw dropping.

She recently came out in a candid interview, admitting that she is sure what she does is against ‘social norms’, so she came to the conclusion, after careful deliberation, that she just does what she feels is ideal for her and for her family.

She is now considered one of the best actresses in all of Bollywood, and just entered into the world of motherhood.

According to a report by IANS, she stated, "I am pretty sure that most of the things I do are against social norms whether it's on purpose or not. So I just go by what I feel is ideal for me and my family and what I believe in.”

"I believe that a lot of the stories are the stories that are very common among different people, but we don't always talk about it, so if they hear these stories from me and some of the callers, maybe then they will be open to talking about it," she said.

"Judging someone is easy, even if you may not have walked in their shoes, or don't know the whole story. This fear of judgement leads most of us to brush our dark secrets under the carpet and suffer in isolation," she said.

"This podcast is about sharing this emotional burden that often seems too ugly to embrace," the star concluded by saying.