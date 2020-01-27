Salman Khan still owes Rs 1.25 to a cycle mechanic

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has recently shared a whimsical yarn from his childhood days, saying he owes Rs 1.25 to a cycle mechanic.

The Sultan actor opened up to comedian Kapil Sharma about his early days saying he owes a cycle mechanic a total of Rs1.25.

The 54-year-old actor further revealed that he did not even have any idea about the loan until he went to the same mechanic to get his cycle’s tire fixed recently.

“I was wearing shorts and had no money on me. So, I told Kaka to repair it and that I would pay him later. That’s when he told me that ‘Tu bachpan mein bhi aisa hi karta tha. Tune ek baar bahut pehle cycle theek karaya tha aur aaj tak uske paise nahi diye. Tera aaj bhi Rs 1.25 udhaar hai’ I felt so embarrassed,” said the Dabangg actor.

He further shared that later on the mechanic shook his head when the superstar tried to pay.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently hosting season 13 of Bigg Boss. He will be seen exhibiting his acting skills in the upcoming movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film will also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda.