Alia Bhatt ends cold war with Kangana Ranaut by sending her a bouquet

Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut were not on the best of terms in the past but is that now starting to change?

Sister and manager of the Queen actor, Rangoli Chandel was delighted by the warm gesture as she took to her Twitter handle to express her gratitude towards the Raazi star.

Kangana has been honored recently with one of India’s highest civilian awards, Padma Shri and applauding her over the feat was fellow industry insider Alia Bhatt who sent her a bouquet of flowers along with a congratulatory note.

Rangaoli was also elated by the kind gesture as she tweeted a picture of the flower bouquet with the caption, “Yeh dekho Alia ji ne bhi Kangana ko phool bheje hain, Kangana ka pata nahin magar mujhe bahut maza aa raha hai.”

Kangan Ranaut has often blasted out at Alia but the latter has always been countered the attacks with patience.

In the past, Kangana had accused Alia of being ‘a product of nepotism’ and ‘Karan Johar’s puppet’. She even referred to Alia’s acting in Gully Boy to as “mediocre.”

But the Highway actor has always made a comeback to the criticism with poise. Alia stated that she admired Kangana as an actor and that she may have upset her without an intention of doing so.