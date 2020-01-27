Karan Johar asked to 'spend less time' with Ranveer Singh as his style statement gets trolled

Karan Johar is known not only for his productions, but his groovy and bold fashion sense brings him to the limelight as well.

The 47-year-old film director has been an ultimate fashion inspiration for fans of Bollywood as he always tries to go out of the way when it comes to setting goals for fashion, for which he gets trolled quite often.

The Bollywood producer and director recently took to his Instagram handle to share a super cool look of himself in which he could be seen wearing a faux fur jacket by Neil Barrett paired with a black fur muffler and some bold shades.

The picture was captioned as “In the woods .... Faux fur jacket by @neilbarrett @shaunagautam location courtesy #takhtscout.”

In spite of the exquisite attire, netizens did not shy away from trolling the celebrity producer as they dropped comments like: “Royal Bengal Tiger zinda rahega”, “aise kapde pehenke jungle o mein matt ghumma karo kyaa pata asli ka jaanvar aake khaale toh kaha jaonge”.



One comment that stood out was his comparison to Ranveer Singh as the social media user wrote: “Bhai tum ranveer singh ke sath rahna kam karo.”

The leading director of the industry has recently been honored with Padma Shri Award 2020 which is considered to be the highest civilian award in India.