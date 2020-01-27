Sara Ali Khan’s sweet advice for fans to stay hydrated

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan shared an adorable photo of herself on Instagram advising her fans to start their week with coconut water to stay hydrated.



Sara Ali Khan, who is on promotional spree of her upcoming film Love Aaj Kal, took to photo-video sharing platform with an endearing post from behind the scenes of Love Aaj Kal where she could be seen drinking coconut water.

Sara wrote, “Start your week with some coconut water.” She went on to say that hydration is key as coconut water helps with it.

Imtiaz Ali’s directorial Love Aaj Kal will hit the screens on Valentine’s Day. Sara Ali Khan and Kartik will watch the film together calling it a 'date night.'

Love Aaj Kal is the sequel of Imtiaz Ali’s 2009 film with same title starring Sara Ali Khan’s father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.