Katrina Kaif shares a thought provoking Instagram post: Check out

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif on Sunday shared a thought provoking post for her fans.

The Bharat actress who usually post her pictures and videos on the photo and video sharing app, shared a screenshot of a picture that was originally posted by Hollywood actor Will Smith.

The post carried a message about happiness which most of us look for in outwardly things.

According to what Will Smith shared and that had Katrina's stamp of approval, happiness is something one can find within themselves.

Check out her Instagram story below:

On the work front, Katrina is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty's cop film Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar.

The film will see the light of day on March 27, 2020.