close
Sun Jan 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
January 26, 2020

Katrina Kaif shares a thought provoking Instagram post: Check out

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 26, 2020

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif   on Sunday shared a  thought provoking  post for her fans.

The Bharat   actress who usually post her pictures and videos  on the photo and video sharing app, shared a  screenshot of  a picture that was originally posted by Hollywood actor  Will Smith.

 The  post carried a message about  happiness which  most of us  look for in outwardly things.

According to what Will Smith shared and that had Katrina's stamp of approval, happiness is something one can find within themselves. 

Check out her Instagram story below:

On the work front, Katrina is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty's cop film Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar.

The film will see the light of day on March 27, 2020.

Latest News

More From Bollywood