Ananya Panday trolled by Alaya F over her nepotism comment

While the world was almost about to forget Bollywood newbie Ananya Panday’s tone-deaf response on nepotism, another newcomer, Alaya F took a jibe at her recently, leaving the netizens in fits once again.

The new girl on the block who is getting ready to make her big Bollywood debut with Jawani Jaaneman made a snide remark at the Student of the Year 2 actor with an epic response that has won the social media over.

During an interview with Zoom TV’s Invite Only, Alaya was asked about what she has that Ananya doesn’t.

Responding to that, Alaya said: “A good answer on nepotism.” However, she went on to make the answer safe by saying: “You’re asking me to be mean! I don’t like to be mean.”

She had earlier defended Ananya in an interview with Zoom TV when she said: “I don’t think any of us don’t understand the concept of privilege, struggle and nepotism. We all are quite aware of it, and more or less, we all have the same stance on it. It’s just that sometimes, it’s tricky in the way you put it out. It’s so easy for one-two words to go to the wrong place and for it to be misconstrued.”