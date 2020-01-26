Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan, Dia Mirza shower love on Alia Bhatt

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan and Dia Mirza have showered love on Alia Bhatt after she took the Dolly Parton challenge and shared her Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Tinder collage.



The Gully Boy actress took to Instagram and shared her take on the challenge, with the caption “I don't think any human being can beat this.”

The Sooryavanshi actress was the first to comment on the endearing post of Alia Bhatt. Katrina comments “Alu” with a heart emoji.



Dia Mirza also dropped a love emoji in the comment box.

Alia’s adorable post has garnered thousands of hearts after she shared it on Insta.

Kartik Aaryan also showered love on her endearing social media profile pictures.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. The film will hit the cinemas on March 27.