Shah Rukh Khan pokes fun at his joblessness with 'Raees' dialogue

Shah Rukh Khan is one of Bollywood’s greatest, but has been seen more on the internet as compared to the silver screen.

It has been over a year since his Bollywood hiatus and the star has still not announced any new upcoming projects.

Recently however, the star took fans to a trip down memory lane with a hilarious video where he pokes fun at himself.

The video features his iconic dialogue from Raees and appears to have come at the perfect time as the film clocks in three years.

In the clip, Shah Rukh Khan can be heard saying, "Koi bhi dhandha chhota ya bada nahi hota, aur dhandhe se bada koi dharma nahi hota. (No business is big or small, and there is no bigger religion than business.)” However, is interrupted, when, in the background a voice is heard stating, “Abbe, tu jaldi se picture chalu kar na! Dhandha-dhandha kar raha hai, kuch kar nahi raha! (Just start a film soon! You are talking about business, but not making any films!)”

He captioned the quote with the words, “Need to take Raees advice myself...soon! Tks to whole team of Raees for making this beautiful film.”