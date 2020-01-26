Disha Patani excited over working with 'Mr India' Anil Kapoor in 'Malang'

Disha Patani recently won fans' hearts with a candid display of excitement and enthusiasm. She revealed news of her getting the chance to share screen space with one of her most favourite actors, Anil Kapoor in Malang.



The star admitted that she never thought she would get to work with a personality she admires so much.

Disha revealed she was a fan of Anil Kapoor since she was a child and used to watch him on Mr India.

According to a report by IANS, Disha stated, "I was pinching myself! I mean I was that girl who would watch him again and again in 'Mr India', how he and Mogambo would talk and so on. The next thing happening is Mr. India sitting next to me and I am working with him! (Giggles) My Mr India looks the same even after so many years!"

"Seriously, Anil sir was the most senior actor on set. He has such huge achievement in the film industry and yet he is so humble with childlike energy, as if it is his first film and he is here to give his best! I have to mention that I have learned the importance of discipline from him. Also, he is someone who not just thinks of himself in a film but the overall impact in a scene. These things come from experience, I guess," she added.