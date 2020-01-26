Ajay Devgn believes 'we have so many inspiring stories in India'

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is well on its way to become the top grosser of 2020 and will most likely cross the 200 crore mark any day now.

The movie could become one of Ajay Devgn’s highest grosser till date and speaking on the movie during an interview with the news publication TNN, the filmmaker revealed that the franchise has now found its own footing.

He stated, “My production house is committed to this franchise, though as an actor, I may not be in every film.”

Earlier, during his interview with Bombay Times, Ajay went on to talk about the film and its historic references. Ajay was quoted as saying, “Today, we are talking about Tanhaji from Maharashtra, tomorrow, it could be a hero from Punjab or Rajasthan. In fact, they will not necessarily belong to only a certain era, we could have unsung heroes from this era, too. There could be heroes who didn’t go to the battlefield, but have done something commendable for our society. There are so many such stories that are relevant in today’s times.... I want to take stories of such heroes to the audience around the world. We have so many such inspiring stories in India.”

“When we make films, we try to make commercial movies with a great screenplay, which will intrigue and grip you. So, when I heard the script, I felt that even if I was making a fictional drama on a subject of this nature, the story I would be looking for would be something like this. Even if you treat this like a fiction drama, it works perfectly,” he added.