Javeria Khan hopes Pakistan to do well in Women's World T20

Karachi: Javeria Khan, the senior batter of Pakistan women cricket team has emphasized the importance of Pakistan's star that players don while representing the country in the international company saying that the star demands one to be sincere with the country.

Talking to media in Karachi, the 31-year-old batswoman from Karachi also brushed aside rumors of "jealousy" among the players of Pakistan women team.

"As professionals, if we allow negative hearsay to distract ourselves then we won't be able to perform to the best of our abilities. We are only focused on performance and if we will continue to perform then there would be no threat to anyone's place," she said when asked if she considers herself to be next after Sana Mir.

"This star is deserved only by those who are sincere with the country. We always play for the country and we are least bothered about what people are saying," Javeria added while talking about rumors of jealousy among senior players.

Javeria expressed hope that Pakistan can do well in Women's World T20 this time despite not having an impressive record in the tournament.

"We are preparing well for the world cup, we know what's ahead for us in the World Cup and we are keeping the conditions in views to prepare ourselves for the world cup," she said.

"T20 is a format where no team is bigger or smaller, we know that we haven't done well in past in the T20 women world cup but that fact also gives us the challenge to do better this time. I am confident that Pakistan team will do well this time and finish among the top four in the World T20," added the flamboyant batter who has also led Pakistan in absence of Bismah.

Replying to a question, Javeria said that Sana Mir has always been a legend and the team will surely miss her presence in the squad.

She also hailed the newcomer Ayesha Nasim.

"Ayesha Nasim is a great talent and can do well for Pakistan in the future, we all are hopeful. This is a good sign for Pakistan," Javeria said.

When asked, the 31-year-old opening batter said that she wants to score big runs and be among leading runs scorers of the World T20.

"A player should never be satisfied with herself otherwise it will be beginning of downfall, you always try to learn from mistakes and the moment you start thinking that you've achieved perfection, you become stagnant," Javeria said.

"I usually don't run after personal milestones, my target is always to do well for the team and play according to the situation," she concluded.