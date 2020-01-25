Shraddha Kapoor reveals her issues with panic attacks and dancing

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most popular rising and emerging stars in all of Bollywood, ever since her film, Street Dancer 3D went public, immense praise and love has been showered over her.

Recently she sat down for an interview, according to a report by IANS. During the interview she revealed her childhood experiences with dancing and candidly admitted some of her resonating fears in regards to panic when having to pick up a new dance choreography.

The star took a trip down memory lane when asked about her earliest thoughts on dancing, she admitted, “I realized I love dancing from the moment I learnt to walk. My parents used to make my brother and I dance at home. Back in those days, there were no handy cams and so, they used to set up big cameras in a way so that we couldn’t see them. Then they used to play I Love You from Maha-Sangram (1990) and other songs of Sridevi and Madhuri (Dixit Nene). I used to be crazy about them. My parents knew that if they played these songs, both of us would come before the mirror and start dancing. We’ve still those footages at home).”

In regards to having to learn various kinds of dance, particularly for the film Street Dancer 3D, Shraddha went onto say, “A plethora of questions keeps popping in my head – Will I be able to do it? How long do I have to pick the set up? Will it be a one-take shot? Will we shoot it indoors or outdoors? What should I wear?"

"This is followed by my team calming me down and then we approach the entire process by taking one step at a time. As you start rehearsing, you realize that some of the steps are way more difficult than the others and what they looked like. So, you strengthen your body, chart out a workout plan, set your diet, hydrate yourself and change your sleeping pattern according to that.”