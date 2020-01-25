Bollywood meets Hollywood as Will Smith's 'Bad Boys' gets a desi twist by Rohit Shetty

The two separate worlds of Hollywood and Bollywood seem to be combining courtesy of filmmaker Rohit Shetty.



Will Smith’s latest film Bad Boys for Life and Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi have collaborated as the director recently shared a video that has fans gushing.

Indian filmmaker Rohit Shetty has welcomed Bad Boys for Life to Indian theaters in Hindi through a special desi twist.

Rohit Shetty took to his Instagram account to share a video clip from the Hollywood movie proclaiming the anticipation he has for its release. The video also displayed flicks of his own movie Sooryavanshi.

“Proud to be associated with Bad Boys For Life in India…..Releasing 31st January 2020,” the director wrote.

The video kicked off with Rohit Shetty arriving in style in a luxury car followed by the desi cops’ trio of Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar in a spirited mode.



The promo had the music of Aaya Police playing in the background.

The upcoming movie Bad Boys for Life starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in the lead roles is going to be released in various languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on January 31, 2020.