Chunky Pandey recalls his boiling irritability and short-temper doing 'Saaho'

After actor and Bollywood powerhouse Chunky Pandey was confirmed for the role of a grey character he revealed to have experienced an extremely short-temper and irritablity.

In Saaho, the character’s internal complexities, motivate his personality, or the seemingly lack thereof. Elaborating on the personality of the character, Chunky Pandey went onto say, “In Saaho, I play a grey character, someone who is complex from within. Devraj is someone who has grown cold over time, to the extent that people might describe him as someone who has died a hundred times.”

“This was one of the few times where I stepped away from the jovial and happy go lucky characters and took up a negative role. It was a challenge because I literally had to break through my established character and needed to show Devraj’s coldness in my eyes,” he added.

Further elaborating upon his point, the star went onto say, “Most of the times I used to prefer staying alone and use to take the liberty of staying deeply rooted in my character’s personality off screen as well which eventually resulted in me being short-tempered and irritable most of the time which was quite unlike me.”

The star seems open to learning and expanding his creative palate as he stated, “It was a different yet a good learning experience altogether. And, I feel it just wasn’t only my effort but I’d like to think of it as a team effort. Hope the audience also enjoys watching Saaho on Zee Cinema as much as we enjoyed working on it.”

