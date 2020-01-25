Kabir Khan reveals his filmmaking pet peeves and it isn't what you might think

As a filmmaker who takes politics in his films, “very seriously,” Kabir Khan is not known as a political filmmaker by any means. Whether it is due to the hailing popularity of all of his work or due to the intellectual straits through which he ends up crafting his scenes.



His films come with a balance not readily found in mainstream entertainment films or movies. During a conversation with Hindustan Times, the filmmaker discussed his take on films and the processes which he never relents upon, when directing and producing his work.

He went onto say, “I take the politics of my films very seriously.”

Emphasizing his point, the filmmaker went onto say, “I’ve often said that I can forgive a shoddy screenplay or bad acting, but I can never forgive bad politics.”

Admitting to the distortion which occurs in mainstream movies, Kabir Khan said that it is “very important” to him to be historically sound during all of his directorials.

