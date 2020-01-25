Kangana Raunat reveals her connection to Virat Kohli and leaves audiences pondering

Kangana Raunat recently began making headlines after she found a unique and uncanny connection between her and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli.

According to a report by IANS, when Kangana was asked about what she considered common between her and Virat Kohli she went onto say, "a lot of people tell me that Virat and I share a lot of similarities. He is from a different background and he made a name for himself, and made people fall in love with him."

"The one thing we have in common is that the more controversies we have, the more popular we get. He got a lot of criticism for his aggressive nature and I have always said that I am also too aggressive," she added.

She went onto explain all of the hardships that present within the life of a sportsman by stating, "The life of a sportsperson isn't easy, there are multiple struggles involved. They put in a lot of effort and hard work. From not being in shape to getting into shape is a huge task and is challenging for any sports person."