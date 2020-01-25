Nawaz will be admitted to hospital next week, says Hussain

LONDON: Former premier minister Nawaz Sharif, who is currently in the UK, is expected to be admitted to the hospital next week, according to his son, Hussain Nawaz.



Speaking to Geo News, Hussain said Friday the ex-premier's blocked arteries would be analysed through an angiogram.



"Given [Nawaz's] kidney pain, the dosage of angiography medicine to be administered will be kept low as medicines used in angiography impact the kidneys," he said.

He said he could only confirm the day for Nawaz to be admitted to the hospital once a surgeon was available. However, he added that the "possibility of a heart bypass cannot be ruled out".