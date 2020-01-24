close
Fri Jan 24, 2020
January 24, 2020

Fan trolls Sara Ali Khan over 'Dolly Parton Challenge'

Bollywood

Sara Ali Khan on Friday followed in on the footsteps of other celebrities by taking up "Dolly Parton Challenge".

Taking to Instagram, the Indian actor shared a collage  made with four different images matching up with four distinct social media apps with a caption that read: "Sara ka saraa".

Sara ka Saara ‍️ Sara @pumaindia

 A fan, however, was not happy with the film star mentioning LinkedIn on her collage of photos.

"Do you know what is LinkedIn? Such an over actor!," read a comment under Sara's Insta post.

LinkedIn, an American business and employment-oriented service, is mainly used for professional networking, including employers posting jobs and job seekers posting their CVs.


