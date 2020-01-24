Fans root for Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor to tie the knot

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor have been one of the most adored on-screen duos and now fans want them to get hitched as they would be the most idyllic married couple.



The Street Dancer 3D co-stars have been friends since childhood. Varun himself has professed to have a crush on Shraddha in his younger times.

The delightful on-screen couple never fails to capture the heart of fans with their sizzling romance. Their winsome chemistry had even compelled the fans at times to appeal for their real life union.

The top-notch Bollywood actors have now reacted to the fans' comments. During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shraddha said, “That’s a compliment. It’s so cute. We have been getting that a lot, that kind of love. So we want to say thank you to the fans for appreciating us.”

However, Varun Dhawan responded to the question in a slightly lighter tone. He jocularly said, “I don’t think that if people are actually very romantically inclined, they can behave like that. Maine kisi patni aur pati ko aise behave karte hue dekha nahi… Pata nahi.”

Talking about his childhood crush on Shraddha he further added, “It was very pure. Agar humara love story hua bhi toh 8-9 saal ki umar mein hua tha (If we had a love story, then it was at the age of 8-9 years old).”

In the mean-time the promotions for their upcoming film Street Dancer 3D is in full swing.

The film is set to hit the silver screens on January 24, 2020.