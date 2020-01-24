close
Fri Jan 24, 2020
January 24, 2020

What is Instagram Dolly Parton Challenge and why are people taking it?

Fri, Jan 24, 2020

American singer Dolly Parton last week triggered a viral social media challenge after she shared a picture on Instagram for her over 2 million followers.

The Instagram post shows a combo of her four different pictures captioned with as many social media apps: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder.

“Get a woman who can do it all,” Parton wrote, adding a wink-face emoji.

Soon the picture tempted other stars to follow in the footsteps of the septuagenarian country music legend.

Miley Cyris Ellen DeGeneres, Kristin Chenoweth, Jennifer Garner and Mindy Kaling  to name a few joined in on the fun.

 Dolly Parton Challenge has now became a worldwide Internet challenge with celebrities and common folks flooding Instagram with posts containing a collage of four pictures.

Film stars, TV actors, singers and common people in India and Pakistan are also giving in to the temptation

Get you a woman who can do it all

Yes ma’am, @dollyparton, whatever you say. ️

Just for fun

Wow. So versatile.

