Nora Fatehi's iconic ponytail hairdo in new song costs a whopping Rs 2.5 lakh

Nora Fatehi has heightened the mercury level by her hot moves in the recently released song Garmi from the movie Street Dancer 3D.

The 27-year-old actor was featured in the song sporting a vibrant ponytail which reportedly costs a staggering RS. 2.5 lakh.

In her interview with IANS, the Canadian actor revealed, “I got the ponytail custom made in Dubai while we were shooting (for the film).”

While pouring out the details of the look, Nora opened about the struggles she had to face, “It was a very heavy ponytail to be wearing while dancing. However, I pulled it off because I felt the look added a dynamic vibe to the sequence, and I wanted to make sure I had diverse looks throughout the film. So, I went out of my way to do so," she said.

Nora further added, “Me and Marcelo (the hair and make-up expert) found a manufacturer who made the ponytail as per my request. We wanted the ponytail to be long and thick to give a fierce vibe during the face-off battle with Shraddha (Kapoor).”

Street Dancer 3D is set to hit cinemas on January 24, 2020.

The film stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor as the leads under the direction of Remo D’souza.