Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal step out for date night as romance rumours intensify

Katrina Kaif turned up to the screening of rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal brother’s web-series on Thursday and the news has taken over the internet like wildfire.



Bollywood actors Katina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal has been under everyone’s gaze since they appeared in public together for the first time and the duo has sparked dating rumours with their frequent outings every now and then.

Just recently, Katrina Kaif was spotted at the screening of Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal's upcoming web series in Mumbai as romance rumours between the two intensify.

Though confirmation of Katrina and Vicky's alleged relationship is yet to come, their public emergence together around the town speaks for itself.

The 36-year-old actor was snapped by the shutterbugs pulling off an all-denim jumpsuit. Her loosened locks and dewy make-up elevated the beauty of the whole look.

The rumoured couple was previously seen together at the birthday bash of a mutual friend few days back.