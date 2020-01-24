Kangana Ranaut to sport an air force pilot ensemble for next film

Kangana Raunat has never been known to shy away from any feminist causes or justice. Even in regards to her professional endeavours, the star has always been open to heroine-centric subject matters.

Recently, Kangana signed on for the role of an Air Force Pilot in Tejas. The film will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala, while Sarvesh Mewara will work as the director.

Kangana recently confirmed the news during a conversation with the Mumbai Mirror, stating, “I have always wanted to play a soldier and I have been fascinated by the armed forces since childhood. I never held back my emotions for our jawans and spoke openly about the strength with which I feel their heroism. They ensure the security of our country and our people. So, I’m very happy to make this film.”

Before the process of filming begins however, Kangana is in need of some extensive amounts of preparation and training.

She revealed her director’s plan for the training regimen, stating, “I’m going to undergo intense training before the start of filming. My director decided to hire professional trainers.”

Explaining the contents of her busy and hectic schedule the film star revealed, “Right now, I’m too deep into Thalaivi (the biopic of the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa). After that, we will get to Tejas, which we will start this year.”