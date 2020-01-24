Media dubs Rangoli Chandel's baby as Kangana Ranaut's?

Kangana Ranaut recently opened up about some of the most bizarre things that have been written about her over the years, and given the amount of spats and legal trouble the star finds herself embroiled within, it would not be small by any means.

During a media interaction, before the screening for Panga began on Wednesday, Kangana revealed that her sister Rangoli Chandel was extremely worried regarding media opinions. She was afraid the media might think her son Prithvi Raj was in fact Kangana’s baby.

Kangana recalled the incident, stating, “When my sister gave birth to her child, she sent me a few pictures and she is like, ‘I want to post them.’ I said, ‘You’re on the hospital bed and they have cut you open. Why do you want to post it?’ She is like, ‘Because tomorrow, they will say that this is not my child. Looking at the media, I am 100 per cent sure they will say this. Ek toh he is so white and like you, they will say isne yahaan transfer kar diya (you transferred him to me).’”

Altough Kangana was speaking lightheartedly, she admitted that this was “very likely to happen” given the baby’s physical features.

“She is like, ‘Yeh mera bachcha lag hi nahi raha. People will say iska hi hoga, isne isko de diya. (He does not look like my baby at all. People will say it must be yours and you have given him to me).’ We are constantly living in a certain fear ki kaun kahaan se humein kya bol dega (that someone will say something to us),” Kangana said.

In the past, Rangoli has been deeply affected and hurt by the assumptions online. Previously, news circulated stating that the actor had black curtains in her house because she partakes in black magic.

“That was the time my sister opened the doors and said, ‘I want magazines to cover your house.’ I am not a person who will bring magazines into my house. She is like, ‘Now, I will tweet everything. Everywhere you go, what you eat…’ Because how can you go on every platform and be so defensive? Does that happen to anybody who is from the film industry? It does not. It’s a very scary thing how outsiders are perceived,” Kangana concluded by saying.