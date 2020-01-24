Kangana Ranaut hits back at Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan

Kangana Ranaut is a highly opinionated star and it seems she has landed herself in the middle of another spat with Bollywood.

With the recent upheaval in terms of her relationship with Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone, the star took to the limelight, on the sidelines of her film Panga's screening, yet again to explain her point of view and revealed that she was not “out of line” regarding her remarks about the two Bollywood A-listers.

On Wednesday, Kangana explained that she was merely placing her point of view out into the open and there was nothing outlandishly “outrageous” about that.

She stated, “Mujhe toh nahi lagta maine isme koi panga liya hai. (I don’t think I have picked any fights here.) To say things as you see them, usme koi panga nahi hai (that is not picking a fight). I think it’s high time we stop calling people and their expressions outrageous or stop seeing it that way. I have not said anything which is out of line. That’s my own perception of the situation and there is nothing outrageous about it. Every time a girl expresses herself, there are a lot of reactions from the surroundings. I think we have just got to take it easy.”

The issues with Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone are two separate issues, and for the unversed, Kangana showcased her disappointment in Saif’s comment regarding India’s history and identity before British occupation. She argued, “This is not true. If there was no Bharat then what was Mahabharat? That 5,000-year-old text that was written, what was it? What did Ved Vyas write? Some people have just created these narratives that suit them.”

In regards to her spat with Deepika, the issue she felt was with Deepika’s outward support towards the students at JNU campus. However, Kangana did make it clear that the star had a “diplomatic right” to support whoever she wanted to, stating, “I think she’s exercising her democratic right which she can. She very well knows what she’s doing. I shouldn’t have an opinion about what she’s doing. It will not be appropriate for me to say she should have done this or that. I can say what I want to do.”

She added, “I definitely won’t go and stand behind Tukde Gang for whatever happens. I don’t want to support anyone who divides this nation. I don’t want to give power or empower people in the nation who celebrate when a jawan dies. I don’t want to be with them. So, I can tell what I want but I don’t want to comment on what she should’ve done.”