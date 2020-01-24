Arjun Kapoor reveals his secret to a good relationship with the paparazzi

Arjun Kapoor is a favourite when it comes to the paparazzi. However, their unrelenting job description and pushy work nature is something which stars might end up getting annoyed with, from time to time.

However, when it comes to Arjun Kapoor, he understands the equation with photographers. During a conversation with BT, he talked openly about the paparazzi and how they are simply doing their job.

He was quoted as saying, “They are doing their job. They help me reach out to my fans. There is cordial respect that we share. If I have ever requested them to not take my picture, they have respected that. So, on some occasions, I go out of my way to ensure they get that picture they want.”

Further elaborating on the paparazzi culture and all that goes along with it, Arjun stated, “Main kapde pehenke bahar hi jaa raha hoon. Mere kya jaa raha hai unko ek picture dene mein? (I anyway leave home after dressing up. It’s no harm if I let them take a picture of me.) As long as they respect the time when we don’t want to be photographed, it is okay. Thankfully, that mutual respect is there. So, I don’t mind the paps at all.”

He went on to explain that it is not right to be arrogant because, at the end of the day, the paparazzi make a significant impact on an actor’s public persona.

He said, “You can’t be arrogant and rude. At the end of the day, we are in the same profession and we need each other. They are part of our daily lives. We also thrive on the fact that we are photographed. No actor will ever say, ‘Mujhe photo khichwana pasand nahi hai’. (I don’t like taking pictures) It is just that when you are in a personal moment or aren’t ready, they should understand that as well. I engage with them perhaps a lot more than others. I like them.”







