Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston to appear together at Oscars ceremony?

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood's dashing star Brad Pitt has left behind all the big names as he continues the winning streak on the awards circuit for his supporting turn in his recent hit 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'.

Pitt, who has been under spotlight for his appearances with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston at several occasions this season, was asked by a reporter if he was planning to take 'The Morning Show' star to the Oscars next month. His reaction was worth-capturing as the actor sheepishly laughed it off like a young child.

'No, I don't have a date!' he said giddily as he stepped away from the reporter.



At SAG Awards, both the actors turned the cameras towards themselves with their caring and loving gestures towards each other after winning the awards for their respective categories.

As such, they provided the rumour-mongers with another opportunity to hit the fever pitch. Moreover, the duo was even pictured together backstage at the awards gala in Los Angeles, California.

















































