REVEALED: Brad Pitt has THIS to say about everyone’s fixation with him and Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt has finally come forth addressing everyone’s fixation with him and Jennifer Aniston’s reunion after the former lovers took the world by storm with their iconic interaction at the ‘Screen Actors Guild awards 2020’ (SAG).

As much as their encounter created a buzz amongst fans, it looks like Brad has a completely different reaction to it.

In an exclusive chat with Entertainment Tonight, Brad Pitt revealed his sentiments regarding the duo’s reconciliation frenzy.

"I don't know. I'm blissfully naïve and I'm gonna stay that way," the 56-year-old actor told ET at the 35th Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a source told the publication that Brad and Jennifer have been cordial with each other after their 2005 split.

"Brad and Jen started talking after their relationships ended. They have seen each other but only occasionally and casually. Jen frequently gets photographed, so she was conscious of avoiding Brad because, while she has always adored him, she never wanted to start any rumours," said the source.

“She didn't realize how huge of a reaction the public would have to them. They both have laughed a bit about it,” the insider added.