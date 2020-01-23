Akshay Kumar likely to become India's Highest-Paid actor

Akshay Kumar is likely to become the Highest-Paid actor in India after charging up to Rs120 crore for the next film.

According to Indian media, the actor will be charging the whopping amount of Rs 120 crore for his next film directed by Aanand L Rai .

The movie directed by the Zero director, is expected to star Sara Ali Khan in key roles.

Akshay, who was recently seen in Good Newwz co-starring with Kareena Kapoor Khan, had ranked fourth in the Forbes World's Highest-Paid Actors 2019 list.

The local media reported that Akshay and his team believe that the actor deserves more than Rs120 crore for the goodwill that he brings to the projects.

