Thu Jan 23, 2020
January 23, 2020

Akshay Kumar likely to become India's Highest-Paid actor

Akshay Kumar is  likely to become the Highest-Paid  actor in India after charging up to Rs120 crore for  the next film. 

According to Indian media, the actor  will be charging the whopping amount of Rs 120 crore for his  next film directed by Aanand L Rai .

The movie directed by the Zero director, is expected to  star Sara Ali Khan in key roles.

Akshay, who was recently seen in Good Newwz  co-starring with Kareena Kapoor Khan,  had ranked fourth in the Forbes World's Highest-Paid Actors 2019 list. 

The local media reported that  Akshay and his team believe that the actor deserves more than Rs120 crore  for the goodwill that he brings to the projects. 

