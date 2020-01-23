close
Thu Jan 23, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
January 23, 2020

Katrina Kaif drops jaws as a traditional bride in THESE photos: Check out

Bollywood

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 23, 2020
Katrina Kaif drops jaws as a traditional bride in THESE photos: Check out

Katrina Kaif treated her fans to a set of gorgeous photos, in which she had rocked the bride avatar to utmost perfection.

Taking to Instagram, the ravishing beauty posted a bunch of candid photos from her recent shoot, wherein she can be seen looking beautiful as a traditional bride.

The Bharat actress was clad in a blush pink lehenga choli  looking nothing short of a dream. She complimented her look for the shoot with ethnic dull gold jewelry.

Katrina captioned the pictures as, “On set shenanigans.....” with a couple of emojis. She was captured sharing a gleeful with her team while during a card game. 

on set shenanigans .....

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. 

