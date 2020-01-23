Katrina Kaif drops jaws as a traditional bride in THESE photos: Check out

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Katrina Kaif treated her fans to a set of gorgeous photos, in which she had rocked the bride avatar to utmost perfection.
Taking to Instagram, the ravishing beauty posted a bunch of candid photos from her recent shoot, wherein she can be seen looking beautiful as a traditional bride.
The Bharat actress was clad in a blush pink lehenga choli looking nothing short of a dream. She complimented her look for the shoot with ethnic dull gold jewelry.
Katrina captioned the pictures as, “On set shenanigans.....” with a couple of emojis. She was captured sharing a gleeful with her team while during a card game.
On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar.
