Disha Patani looks back at her physical training for 'Malang'

Disha Patani has been the hottest celebrity ruling over tabloids these days ever since the first look from her upcoming film Malang was unveiled.

The trailer has recently come to surface and the co-stars Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapoor are making fans drool with their sensational on-screen chemistry.

In her recent interview with Times of India the 27-year-old actor was asked about the experience of shooting for the film to which she replied, “We had a lot of fun shooting in Goa and Mauritius because of all the water sports and other activities we have done, all of which you’ll see in the film. Shooting for the film was a great experience.”

Stashing away the compliments on her look, the Baaghi actor also revealed details about the back-breaking training sessions she undertook with her co-star Aditya for the film.

During the special training, Disha was taught to ride the ATV Bike. She said, “Apart from physical training for the personality for the character, I used to do multiple readings by myself and with Mohit sir also.”

“A few workshops really helped me with the character and even to build a chemistry with my co-actors before I started shooting for the film. The overall training was also an experience that I really enjoyed,” stated Disha.

The movie has already managed to gather a ton of hype and the fans are anticipating to see the top-notch faces of Bollywood together for the first time. Malang is set to hit cinemas on February 20, 2020. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.