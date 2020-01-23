Soha Ali Khan details her top most priority in life and the internet couldn't agree more

Soha Ali Khan is considered one of the most fittest and possibly healthiest stars within Bollywood. She recently revealed her top most priority in life and the internet is in unison over her thoughts.

Soha Ali Khan believes that health is one of the biggest priorities of a person. During the product launch for the hair care brand System Professional, the star was quoted as saying, "There is a saying that health is wealth, so health comes number one my priority list. If you don't feel good and if you don't take your health seriously then it's very difficult to be happy, to be productive and to enjoy your life. I feel staying healthy is important for your career, family or anything especially to women. We (women) know how important it is."

She went on to state that when women end up giving up self-care practices after starting a family, it is important that their health not lag behind. She elaborated on this point by stating, "When your skin and hair looks good then you don't need to worry about make-up and styling. I feel it is important to be healthy, to monitor your diet and to have sound sleep and to look after yourself. I feel women sacrifice a lot and think a lot about their families, kids and parents but it is important also to take out time to think about yourself."



