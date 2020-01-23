'Toofan': Hollywood trainer Darell Foster extends boxing coaching to Farhan Akhtar

Bollywood powerhouse Farhan Akthar has been gearing up for an upcoming role with an extensive crash course in boxing. The star has been a one-on-one student with Hollywood trainer Darrell Foster who has been known to work on projects like Men in Black 3, The Pursuit of Happiness and The Matrix Reloaded.

During an interview with Mid-Day, Foster revealed, “We went back to basics, [learning] balance and ring work; [I taught him the] same way I would a five-year old, by starting from scratch. He was an open vessel. I used analogies. I would ask him to walk and fetch the gloves [at a small distance].”

The Hollywood instructor also went on to add that he focused on the most minute of details with Farhan. He went on to say, “When he’d return, I’d ask him if he thought about how he walked, and bent down to fetch the gloves. He’d say, ‘No’. And I’d say that’s where we need to get you as far as fighting skills are concerned.”

Foster also complimented the script, singing praises of the directional as a whole. He stated, “[I told him], we’ve got one Holy Grail —the script. We’re serving the movie, and that’s a tall task. I can’t act like him, he can’t fight like me; so, we’ve got to blend. Failure is not an option. We have to get to the finish line together.”

Foster was very candid throughout his interview, he admitted to not being impressed with Farhan in the beginning.




