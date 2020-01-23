Ajay Devgn thanks Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for dubbing 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' tax free

Ajay Devgn has been busy basking in the success of his upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Recently Ajay Devgn was so moved by a recent move made by the Indian government that he had no option but to take to his Twitter handle to show his unending appreciation towards Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray, for dubbing his film tax free within the state.

The 50-year-old took the success of his film in stride, typing away a heartfelt note towards the Chief Minister.

The move to make Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior tax free came after a citizen written demand for the same went public.

The minister and other national dignitaries ended up watching the film together, lending towards the film’s garnered revenue of 183 crore, as per latest reports on Wednesday.