Shah Rukh Khan leaves Twitter in fits with his witty reply to a fan

Shah Rukh Khan recently left Twitter in fits with his hilarious reply to a fan wondering about the rent of a room within his house.

The star has been quite active on his social media handle as a result of his sabbatical and hosted a #AskSRK session for curious fans.



One’s fan’s question seems to have tickled the star’s funny bone since SRK’s epic reply took the internet by storm.

The fan inquired what is the amount of rent he would charge for a room in his Mannat residence. SRK took the question and rocked fans world by answering that it would cost almost 30 years of hard work.

Check out the reply below



