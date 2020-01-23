Anupam Kher claps back at Naseeruddin Shah's 'clown' and 'sycophant' comment

Anupam Kher recently released a video which aims to put an end to a reoccurring spat between him and actor Naseeruddin Shah, due to the heated exchange of words that occurred between them.

For the unversed, Shah berated Anupam Kher during an interview to The Wire, during which he dubbed Anupam a “clown” and a “sycophant” who should never be taken seriously.

These comments came after the CAA protests grappled the city. Naseeruddin Shah called out a number of celebrities during his interview, stating that Bollywood actors usually only care for themselves, because “otherwise there’d be more parity. But that’s a story for another day.”

Referring to Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah stated, “Someone like Anupam Kher has been very vocal. I don’t think he needs to be taken seriously. He’s a clown. Any number of his contemporaries from NFD and FTII can attest to his sycophantic nature. It’s in his blood, he can’t help it.”

Clapping back Naseeruddin Shah’s comment, Anupam Kher took to Twitter and posted a video where he responded to the accusations.

On the caption of the video, he wrote, “My message of love to Janab Naseeruddin Shah. He’s more experienced and older than me and I have always respected and will always respect his art. But sometimes it’s necessary to address some issues head on. This is my answer.”

The video is almost a minute or two long, during the video the actor was quoted saying, “Janab Naseeruddin Shah Sahab, I watched the interview you gave about me. You said that I am clown, and should not be taken seriously; that I am a sycophant and that all of it is in my blood. Thanks for these compliments, but I don’t take what you said seriously at all. However, I never bad-mouthed you, or said anything rude to you. But now I would like to say that you have spent your entire life, despite all the success, in frustration. If you can criticise Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Shah Rukh Khan, and Virat Kohli, then I am sure I am in great company. Also, none of these people took your statements seriously. Because we know that this is not you talking but all the substances you’ve consumed for years. They’ve clouded your judgement of what is right and what is wrong. If saying bad things about me gets you headlines for a couple of days, then this is my gift to you. May God keep you happy, your well-wisher, Anupam. And do you know what’s in my blood? Hindustan.”