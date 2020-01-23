Brad Pitt repeatedly called out to Jennifer Aniston but she initially ignored

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s little reunion backstage at the SAG Awards on Sunday is now no news to the world.



However, reports are now coming afloat detailing how the run-in had actually happened and how the 56-year-old Ad Astra actor had pulled in all strings to get his ex-wife’s attention.

A source close to HollywoodLife dished the dirt about what went on behind the scenes backstage prior to their reunion.

“Brad was there first backstage finishing photos and saw Jen in the corner of his eye when she came to the back,” they said.

“He repeatedly called for her to come over and kept saying, ‘Aniston, Aniston.’ He never called her Jen. She heard him but didn’t respond and almost went to the other room to avoid the meetup,” the source continued.

“He finally got her attention, they briefly hugged and exchanged pleasantries. The picture that shows his hand on her when he gently pulled her back to say congratulations. The whole moment that lasted about a half a minute or a minute was spearheaded all by Brad, he was the person who wanted it to happen. They both left with a smile. It was a real nice moment,” it was revealed further.

Brad won big at the SAG Awards by taking home the award for Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, immediately after which, Jen was announced as the Best Female Actor in a Drama Series for The Morning Show.

