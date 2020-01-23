Shraddha Kapoor reveals her experiences on 'Street Dancer 3D' and all she learned

Shraddha Kapoor rocked the Street Dancer 3D set last year and the star only seems to improve with each new project she undertakes.

During a conversation with BT, Shraddha spoke about the dance forms she learnt for Remo D’Souza’s film, the amount of love she receives from smaller towns and the reason why she chose Street Dancer 3D in the first place.

Shraddha explained her reasoning behind choosing Street Dancer 3D. When she was asked why she chose a relationship over a film project, the star revealed, “Absolutely. There are a few people in the industry who I will stand for and cannot say no to. These people include Mohit and Remo sir, they mean so much to me. This is the second time that I am working with Remo sir. When someone gives you something special to be a part of, you will always be there for that person, in whatever way you can. So, when Remo sir offered me Street Dancer 3D, it was a no-brainer for me, I had to be a part of the film.”

Shraddha has been dubbed “India’s sweetheart”, commenting on her title the Bollywood sensation went onto say, “I like being ‘India’s sweetheart’. The kind of love I get from smaller towns is extremely special. It can be in any form, like when you see your photo on the back of an auto rickshaw, it makes you feel loved and admired. I just want this love to grow. “

She concluded by mentioning the various kinds of dance forms she fell in love with, stating, “Among the new dance forms that I learnt for this film, I really enjoyed New School, Afro, Locking, Popping and Robotics. I just enjoy dancing.”

